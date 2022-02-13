Olympic values on show from Gen X to Gen Z

Beijing 2022 is a stage on which many boundaries are broken: nationality, gender, and of course, age.

Beijing 2022 plays different roles for athletes of different generations. It is the starting line of many "Zoomers." It is the pinnacle for those in their heyday. And it may be the finish line for the much older. Yet the common Olympic values are recognized and shared across ages. Here are some of their keywords:



Perseverance

A total of 47 athletes in the Chinese delegation were born after 2000.

Yang Shuorui, 18, is one of them. The skier from Sichuan Province didn't make it to the final of the Freestyle Skiing event, but impressed the audience with her perseverance after she refused to give up despite being injured in the warm-up.



After being treated in an ambulance, people thought she might give up on the event, but she returned to the field, with a split on her left cheek and bruise around her left eye.

"It was nothing serious, but I couldn't see as clearly as before, which affected my performances," she said at the after-event interview.

"(I wouldn't give up because) do you know how happy I was on the day Beijing won the bid for the Winter Olympics? I have walked a long way here and I wanted nothing more than to represent my mother country."

Meanwhile Claudia Pechstein from German shows her perseverance just with her age – 49. She is the oldest athlete at Beijing 2022, and will turn 50 two days after the closing ceremony.

In the women's 3,000-meter speed skating, she was competing against Ahenaer Adake from China, who is 22. Pechstein finished last among 20 skaters and saw her 20-year Olympic record shattered by Dutch skater Irene Schouten, but the five-time gold medalist said she was satisfied.

"I was not too fast, but I smiled when I crossed the finish line because today I've achieved my goal to race in my eighth Olympic Games and it was important for me," she said.

Pechstein didn't announce her retirement, so maybe she will be back in four years in Italy.

Creative

This is the third Winter Olympic Games for 23-year-old Japanese snowboarder Ayumu Hirano, and he finally won his first gold medal after obtaining two silvers in Pyeongchang and Sochi.

Yet just sixth months ago, he made his Summer Olympic skateboard debut on home soil in Tokyo 2020, becoming the fifth athlete in Japan that has participated in both summer and winter Olympic Games.



"I want to have no regrets and make sure I give it everything I've got," said Hirano. "I want to give a performance I can be happy with and express myself. I want to express myself in a way that only I can."





Crossing boundaries is not just a game for the young.

It is the second time for Brazilian cross-country skier Jaqueline Mourao to show up in Beijing, 14 years after she competed in mountain biking in the 2008 Summer Olympics.

The 46-year-old will be the first Brazilian athlete to compete at the Olympic Games for eight times.

"In 2008, I wasn't a very mature athlete, mentally," Mourao said. "Today – perhaps because I've become a mother of two and had all these other experiences – I'm more focused on myself and my performance, and can better channel the energy at what I want to do."

Solidarity

Apart from exciting games and events, it's always the friendship between athletes that moves the audience. The solidarity that transcends national borders and competitions gives people hope, especially at the time when it is very much needed.



After the women's big air free skiing event, the champion, Eileen Gu from China, and the bronze medal winner Mathilde Gremaud from Switzerland, both rushed to hug French silver medalist Tess Ledeux as she burst into tears.

The three girls, all born around 2000, share a deep friendship. Gremaud said they often ski and have fun together, and they knew Ledeux lost her father last year and needed comfort.

Friendship can also go beyond age. The hug between Hirano and American snowboarder Shaun White went viral on the Internet.

This is the last Olympic game for 35-year-old White. A Japanese user tweeted: "It looks like a hug to pass on the message – 'From now on, it's your era; you're going to make history'."