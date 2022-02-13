News / Sport

Winter Olympics accelerates Beijing's reutilization of industrial heritage

Xinhua
  18:38 UTC+8, 2022-02-13       0
With the Winter Olympics, Beijing's Shijingshan District has accelerated the conservation of the industrial heritage of Shougang, a century-old steel plant.
Xinhua
  18:38 UTC+8, 2022-02-13       0

With the Winter Olympics, Beijing's Shijingshan District has accelerated the conservation of the industrial heritage of Shougang, a century-old steel plant, according to local authorities.

Efforts made in recent years to protect the industrial heritage have injected vitality into traditional industrial resources, Li Xianxia, spokesperson of Shijingshan District, told a press conference on Sunday.

The Shougang Big Air is the world's first permanent big air venue for long-term usage. It is set to host freestyle skiing and snowboard big air events.

Founded in 1919, Shougang, a leading heavyweight steelmaker in China, once hit a record of 10 million tons of annual output, with more than 200,000 workers at the peak. It contributed around 10 percent of Beijing's GDP before 2008 when the capital city hosted the Summer Olympics.

As part of the city's economic restructuring and pollution control initiatives, Shougang started relocating its production base to neighboring Hebei Province in 2005, where the steel conglomerate has built high-end and eco-friendly iron and steel production lines.

Source: Xinhua   Editor: Zhang Long
Special Reports
﻿
EXPLORE SHINE

News

In Focus

Metro

Nation

World

Sport

Biz

Economy

Tech

Auto

Company

Property

Finance

Event

Video

Live

Big Little Docos

SHINE News

Andy's Shanghai Life

Planet PopSci

On Life and Death

Expats of Shanghai

Guide Battle

Misc

What's Viral

Feature

Art & Culture

Travel

Lifestyle

Taste

Entertainment

Wellness

MENTAL

Book

Education

iDEALShanghai

Opinion

Regions

Special

Projects

Follow Us

About Us  |  Contact Us  |  Feedback  |  Privacy Policy  |  Terms of Use
沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012
Copyright 2020 © Shanghai Daily. All Rights Reserved. Hotline: 8621-52920043

沪公网安备 31010602001940号

Copyright 2019 © Shanghai Daily All Rights Reserved.

沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012

沪公网安备 31010602001940号
Search
breaking news in China
News
Biz
Video
Opinion
Feature
Regions
Top
     