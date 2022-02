The Netherlands claimed gold in the women's 3,000m relay with an Olympic record time of four minutes and 3.409 seconds at the Beijing Winter Olympics here on Sunday.

The Netherlands, led by three-time Olympic gold medalist Suzanne Schulting, claimed gold in the women's 3,000m relay with an Olympic record time of four minutes and 3.409 seconds at the Beijing Winter Olympics here on Sunday.

South Korea took the silver in 4:03.627.

China's women's relay team, which consists of Qu Chunyu, Zhang Chutong, Fan Kexin and Zhang Yuting, earned the bronze in 4:03.863.