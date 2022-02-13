Freestyle skiing women's aerials postponed due to heavy snow

The freestyle skiing women's aerials qualification of Beijing 2022 has been postponed from Sunday to next Monday due to heavy snowfall, the organizers confirmed.

The freestyle skiing women's aerials qualification of Beijing 2022 has been postponed from Sunday to next Monday due to heavy snowfall, the organizers confirmed.

According to the International Olympic Committee's official website, the International Ski Federation (FIS) is proposing to reschedule the qualifications to Monday.

China's athletes Xu Mengtao, Kong Fanyu and Shao Qi will compete in the event.

The women's slopestyle qualification was also canceled due to weather conditions.