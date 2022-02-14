Reporting from Beijing: Why skiing events should be delayed when it snows heavily?
Snow might be fun for the general public but not the best condition for some winter sports.
Shanghai Daily reporters encountered their first snow on Sunday since they arrived in Beijing in early February.
So why the skiing competition should be delayed when it snows heavily? Check out the video.
Source: SHINE Editor: Liu Qi
