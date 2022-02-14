Spouse shares anxieties about Zhang Yimou's role in Beijing Olympics

Chen Ting, director filmmaker Zhang Yimou's wife, posted a letter on Weibo today about her husband's devotion to the 2022 Beijing Winter Olympics.

Chen Ting, director Zhang Yimou's wife, posted a letter on Weibo at 4:49am today about her husband's devotion to preparing for the opening and closing ceremonies of the 2022 Beijing Winter Olympics.

"I have thought many times about whether to post the article or not, but I finally chose to open myself up to the public," Chen wrote in the letter.

Zhang is the first person to direct ceremonies of both Summer and Winter Olympic Games.

Chen recalled the hardships Zhang has endured during the preparations for the opening ceremony of the 2008 Beijing Olympics, which was "unprecedented."

"I guess no one wants the Winter Olympics to end as soon as possible like I do ... frankly I didn't want him to be the director of two ceremonies from the very beginning."

She said the 71-year-old Zhang slept and ate little during those preparation days.

"When something related to work got in his mind, he would get up at midnight and wait until dawn. Although he must rest his body, he still walks 5 kilometers every day for exercise. I thought I was even causing him trouble when I asked him to have dinner with the family."

Zhang insisted on working even when he was sick.

"He could only talk after taking medicine during the past few months. Although he had a high fever for several days, he still worked hard."

Staff around Zhang admire him and "feel relieved when he is here." But as Zhang's wife, Chen is worried about his health.

"As our children's father, I really hope that he can be with us for long," Chen said sincerely at the end of the letter.

Many netizens also sent him messages.

"We are very proud of Zhang, and his efforts are unimaginable. I hope he can stay healthy!" wrote one admirer.