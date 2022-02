China's veteran Xu Mengtao claimed the women's aerials freestyle skiing gold medal at the Beijing 2022 Olympic Winter Games here on Monday.

The four-time Olympian registered a match-best 108.61 points among six skiers in final 2.

She was followed by Hanna Huskova from Belarus in 107.95 points. Megan Nick from the United States was third in 93.76 points.