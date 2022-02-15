News / Sport

Gu takes second medal, a silver, at Beijing Games

  13:24 UTC+8, 2022-02-15
Chinese freeskier Gu Ailing won her second medal of the Beijing Olympics on Tuesday but had to settle for silver in a freeski slopestyle competition.
Xinhua

China's Gu Ailing competes in freeski slopestyle at Beijing 2022 Winter Olympics in Beijing today.

Chinese freeskier Gu Ailing won her second medal of the Beijing Olympics on Tuesday, settling for silver in a freeski slopestyle competition won by Switzerland's Mathilde Gremaud.

The 18-year-old Gu, the face of the Games after winning gold for China in Big Air last week, was third after her first run and took a hefty backward tumble on her second, leaving her in eighth place heading into her third and final run.

She nailed her last attempt to jump into second, but faced a nervous wait with Norway's Johanne Killi and Estonian competition favorite Kelly Sildaru still to go.

Neither could match Gu's score of 86.23, giving her the silver medal.

Gu will have another shot at a medal in freeski halfpipe, with the qualification round taking place on Thursday and the final on Friday.

