Valieva argues positive drug test a mix-up with her grandfather's heart medication: IOC

Reuters
  13:51 UTC+8, 2022-02-15       0
The 15-year-old figure skater embroiled in a doping scandal has defended her positive drug test by saying it was caused by a mix-up with her grandfather's heart medication.
AFP

Russia's Kamila Valieva attends a training session on February 14 prior to the figure skating event at the Beijing 2022 Olympic Winter Games.

The 15-year-old figure skater embroiled in a Winter Games doping scandal has defended her positive drug test by saying it was caused by a mix-up with her grandfather's heart medication, an Olympic official said on Tuesday.

Kamila Valieva made the argument at a hearing with the Court of Arbitration for Sport into whether she should be allowed to continue competing in Beijing, Denis Oswald, permanent chair of the International Olympic Committee's Disciplinary Commission, said.

"Her argument was this contamination happened with a product her grandfather was taking," Oswald said.

The World Anti-Doping Agency and the IOC did not immediately respond to a Reuters e-mail.

Earlier, the IOC said in a press conference that Valieva's "B" sample was yet to be analyzed despite the initial positive result.

The teenager was cleared by CAS to compete in Tuesday evening's single event after a panel agreed with the Russian Anti-Doping Agency's (RUSADA) decision to lift a ban on her.

Valieva was tested at her national championships on December 25, but the positive test for a banned angina drug was not revealed until February 8, after she had already competed at the Beijing Games.

Valieva, who is due to compete in the single competition starting at about 6pm Beijing time (10am GMT), spoke to Russia's Channel One after practice on Monday.

"These (past few) days have been very difficult for me," Valieva said. "It's as if I didn't have any emotions left. I am happy but at the same time I am emotionally tired."

If Valieva finishes in the top three of the women's single event, the medal ceremony will not be held during the Winter Games. The February 7 medal ceremony for the women's team event, in which the USA, Japan and Canada finished behind the Russian Olympic Committee, also cannot go ahead.

Oswald said the ceremony delay is necessary because the drug case was not resolved.

Source: Reuters   Editor: Liu Qi
