Norway claim biathlon men's relay 4x7.5km gold at Beijing 2022

Norway upgraded its silver from PyeongChang 2018 to gold after winning the men's relay 4x7.5km at the Beijing 2022 Olympic Winter Games on Tuesday.
Comprising Sturla Holm Laegreid, Vetle Sjaastad Christiansen, Tarjei Boe and Johannes Thingnes Boe, Norway clocked a time of one hour, 19 minutes and 50.2 seconds.

France had to settle for second place, 27.4 seconds adrift of Norway. The early leader Russian Olympic Committee, with two penalty loops in the anchor leg, took the bronze 45.3 seconds behind the winner.

China finished 16th, 6:37.3 back.

