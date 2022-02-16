News / Sport

Smiling Zhu wins applause in redemption skate

  11:45 UTC+8, 2022-02-16
US-born Chinese figure skater Zhu Yi came back with a smile on Tuesday after her earlier flop on the Olympic ice, earning rousing applause from the hometown crowd.
AFP

China's Zhu Yi competes in the women's single skating short program of the figure skating event during the Beijing 2022 Olympic Winter Games at the Capital Indoor Stadium on February 15.

Yi came back with a smile on Tuesday after her earlier flop on the Olympic ice, earning rousing applause from the hometown crowd at the Beijing Winter Games, even though she was unlikely to qualify for the free skate.

"I guess it was a little bit of a redemption," Zhu said afterwards. "I think I skated much better than the team event. I feel more at ease and try to enjoy the game, that's why I smiled."

After her error-filled performance knocked China to fifth place from third in the Beijing Games' team event, Zhu became the target of online criticism about her performance, as well as for being selected over the other Chinese skaters.

Zhu's qualification for the Beijing Games was justified by the Chinese sports authorities who said she "scored highest, edging out two other candidates after five highly competitive qualification matches."

"Zhu's jumps were stable, and her spins and moves were of high quality," explained the technical team of the qualification matches.

The team judged and scored in full accordance with the ISU rules and the whole process was monitored by the disciplinary watchdog, said Wang Yumin, chief referee of the qualification matches.

"The first couple of days were really hard for me, but after that, I was able to recover and just do better," Zhu said.

"And even though there were some mistakes, I'm still happy with how it went for my first Olympic experience.

"I also reminded myself that the fact that I'm here right now, it's already once-in-a-lifetime experience, I need to experience it as much as I can," she said.

Chinese spectators at the Capital Indoor Stadium cheered and applauded after Zhu managed to stay standing following her opening combination jump, a move that sent her crashing into the wall last week. "It's just very comforting and it's like a big hug and I'm very grateful for them," Zhu said.

Chinese netizens have responded to her latest performance with more sympathy.

"It's amazing how she overcome all the mental pressure. Don't lose faith in yourself over one Olympics!"

"In the future, I may choose to be a skating coach and work side by side with our coaching team. I also want to bring in high-level coaches from abroad and work together to help improve the level of figure skating in China," Zhu told Chinese media after yesterday's game.

Source: SHINE/Agencies
