Gu roars through halfpipe qualifiers toward three-medal goal

Reuters
  14:48 UTC+8, 2022-02-17       0
China's Gu Ailing competes in the freestyle skiing women's freeski halfpipe qualification run during the Beijing 2022 Olympic Winter Games at the Genting Snow Park H & S Stadium in Zhangjiakou on February 17.

China's home favorite Gu Ailing blazed through women's freeski halfpipe qualifiers on Thursday, moving a step closer to her goal of winning three medals at her maiden Olympic Games.

Gu dropped into the halfpipe on Thursday and made two confident runs, earning a top score of 95.50 after landing back-to-back 900s with mid-air grabs in her second try. With her spot in the final virtually assured, Gu waved her ski poles and smiled widely at the camera after her run.

"I actually didn't have a lot of time for training but I'm satisfied today," Gu told reporters, adding later that she hadn't had a day of rest since the opening ceremony of the Beijing Games.

Despite that, Gu was in good spirits.

"I feel really good," she said.

Loyal fans braved frigid temperatures of -14.6 degrees Celsius to hold up red cards emblazoned with the 18-year-old's name in Chinese, while other supporters unfurled a large Chinese flag and shook neon green plastic hand clappers whenever Gu appeared on the halfpipe.

Gu has said that her new goal for the Games was to finish on the podium for all three of her events after she won a Big Air gold last week and grabbed a silver medal at the slopestyle final on Tuesday.

In second place in Thursday's qualifiers was first-time Olympian Rachael Karker of Canada with her best run score of 89.50.

Often compared with Gu and referred by Chinese commentators as one of the "wonder girls" of freestyle skiing, Estonia's Kelly Sildaru also advanced to the final, with her easy first run score of 87.50 putting her at third place. Confident in her first score, Sildaru did not return for the second run of the day.

Each skier got two runs on the course in the qualifiers. The top 12 from the day's runs advanced to the final, which is scheduled for Friday.

Source: Reuters   Editor: Liu Qi
