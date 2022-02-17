Canada downs USA to regain crown in Olympic women's ice hockey

Canadian women's ice hockey team took down the defending champion the United States 3-2 in the final to get their fifth Olympic title at the Beijing Winter Olympics on Thursday.

Canadian women's ice hockey team took down the defending champion the United States 3-2 in the final to get their fifth Olympic title at the Beijing Winter Olympics on Thursday.

Canada was hungry for revenge after a 3-2 shootout defeat to the US in the final of the PyeongChang Winter Olympics in 2018 and they beat the Americans 4-2 in the preliminary round in Beijing.

Canadian forward Sarah Nurse scored at 7:50, which was her fifth goal in Beijing, and 30-year-old captain Marie-Philip Poulin of Canada put the puck into the net at 15:02 to widen the lead to 2-0 in the first period.

Poulin became the only hockey player, female or male, to score in four Olympic gold medal games after she scored in the finals in Vancouver 2010, Sochi 2014 and PyeongChang 2018.

Poulin scored her sixth goal in Beijing at 29:08, before 32-year-old American forward Hilary Knight threw the puck into the net at 36:39 to cut the deficit to 3-1, which was the 2018 Olympic gold medalist's sixth goal in Beijing.

American forward Amanda Kessel scored their last goal at 59:47 in power play.

The red Maple Leaf set a new scoring record of 57 goals in seven games in the Winter Olympics.

Canada and the US have won all the seven gold medals since the women's ice hockey tournament entered Winter Olympics program in 1998.

The Canadians won the four games in the preliminary round and rolled over Sweden and Switzerland in the quarterfinals and semifinals respectively.

The Americans had a 3-1 win-loss record in the preliminary round and took down the Czech Republic and Finland in the quarterfinals and semifinals to book a rematch against Canada in the final.