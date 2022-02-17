Japan's Takagi wins women's 1,000m speed skating gold at Beijing 2022

Miho Takagi of Japan added a gold to her threefold Beijing silverware as she broke the Olympic record to win the women's 1,000m speed skating competition on Thursday.

Miho Takagi of Japan added a gold to her threefold Beijing silverware as she broke the Olympic record to win the women's 1,000m speed skating competition on Thursday.

The 27-year-old clocked a winning time of one minute of 13.19 seconds, lowering the previous Olympic record of 1:13.56 set by Jorien ter Mors. Earlier, she has won silver in the 1,500m, the 500m as well as the team pursuit.

Jutta Leerdam of the Netherlands seized the silver in 1:13.83, while Brittany Bowe of the United States finished third in 1:14.61.