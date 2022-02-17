News / Sport

China's ice hockey players hope to promote the sport in home country

Xinhua
  21:57 UTC+8, 2022-02-17       0
Ye Jinguang, captain of China's men's ice hockey team, said his Olympic experience marks the beginning of the journey to the long-term development of ice hockey in China.
Xinhua
  21:57 UTC+8, 2022-02-17       0

Ye Jinguang, captain of China's men's ice hockey team, told Xinhua on Thursday that his Olympic experience marks the beginning of the journey to the long-term development of ice hockey in China.

Though China was taken down by Canada in a men's ice hockey qualification playoff and failed to cruise into the quarterfinals of the Beijing Winter Olympics on Tuesday, players of the team have high hopes for the future.

"I've been so fortunate to be in this position and I loved every second of it (Olympics). I definitely want to continue moving forward," said Ye, who has National Hockey League experience before playing for HC Kunlun Red Star of the Kontinental Hockey League.

The Chinese men's team is ranked 32nd in the world, and Ye believes that the youth are the hope of ice hockey's future development in China.

"We need to improve. I think it starts with our youth and our national players," Ye noted.

"We are happy to see that more people in China have begun to love ice hockey after watching our matches at the Beijing 2022," said Ye's teammate Yuan Junjie.

"It's a pleasure knowing that more Chinese people started to engage in ice hockey," echoed Zheng Enlai, alternate captain of Team China.

Zheng's grandmother Zheng Fengrong, who had set the world record in women's high jump in 1957, carried the Olympic flag at the Beijing 2008 opening ceremony. Under the influence of his grandma, the 24-year-old developed passion for sports at an early age.

"My goal is to represent China in more international games and hopefully I will be able to carry forward the progress of ice hockey here," Zheng said.

Looking forward, the three players are full of confidence.

"There's so much we can do with hockey in China. We can start with ice hockey school and creating more awareness of ice hockey going to high schools and elementary schools," said Ye.

Source: Xinhua   Editor: Ke Jiayun
Special Reports
﻿
EXPLORE SHINE

News

In Focus

Metro

Nation

World

Sport

Biz

Economy

Tech

Auto

Company

Property

Finance

Event

Video

Live

Big Little Docos

SHINE News

Andy's Shanghai Life

Planet PopSci

On Life and Death

Expats of Shanghai

Guide Battle

Misc

What's Viral

Feature

Art & Culture

Travel

Lifestyle

Taste

Entertainment

Wellness

MENTAL

Book

Education

iDEALShanghai

Opinion

Regions

Special

Projects

Follow Us

About Us  |  Contact Us  |  Feedback  |  Privacy Policy  |  Terms of Use
沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012
Copyright 2020 © Shanghai Daily. All Rights Reserved. Hotline: 8621-52920043

沪公网安备 31010602001940号

Copyright 2019 © Shanghai Daily All Rights Reserved.

沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012

沪公网安备 31010602001940号
Search
breaking news in China
News
Biz
Video
Opinion
Feature
Regions
Top
     