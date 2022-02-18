World champion couple leads skating dance show
Skating dance show "We Are One" premiered at Beijing Tianqiao Art Center recently.
Produced by Pang Qing and Tong Jian, retired world champions and Olympic silver medalists, the show was presented together by students from a skating art center the couple has been operating since 2018.
