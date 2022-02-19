News / Sport

New Zealand's Nico Porteous claims men's halfpipe gold

New Zealand's Nico Porteous claimed gold in men's halfpipe on Saturday, the last event of freestyle skiing competition at Beijing 2022.
AFP

Gold medallist New Zealand's Nico Porteous holds his national flag on the podium during a venue ceremony after the freestyle skiing men's freeski halfpipe final run during the Beijing 2022 Winter Olympic Games at the Genting Snow Park H & S Stadium in Zhangjiakou on February 19, 2022.

As the reigning world champion and X Games winner, as well as PyeongChang 2018 bronze medallist, the 20-year-old Porteous made a show of strength in his first run with 93.00 points to dominate the race, though he fell in following both runs.

Thirty-one-year-old David Wise of the United States, the two-time reigning Olympic champion, scored 90.75 points in his first run to rank the second just behind Porteous. He made mistakes both in the other two runs and took the silver.

The bronze went to Wise's teammate Alex Ferreira, who won silver at PyeongChang 2018, with his first-run score of 86.75 points.

Source: Xinhua   Editor: Wang Qingchu
