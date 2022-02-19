International athletes fall in love with Beijing 2022

As the Beijing 2022 Olympic Winter Games approaches its close, it has left the world with unforgettable stories and memories.

As the Beijing 2022 Olympic Winter Games approaches its close, it has left the world with unforgettable stories and memories.

Athletes from all over the world compete and communicate with each other, while diversified cultures and different civilizations blend and interact, showing the world a colorful and charming China.

"I felt so much love and welcome when we came to China, and I can't wait to go back and travel here," said American snowboarder Tessa Maud. "I love the people here so much, food and culture. Thank you for your support!"

Maud has become an Internet sensation in China after she shared a vlog in which she was moved to tears when Sun Zeyu, a joyful Chinese volunteer said "Welcome to China" to her at the opening ceremony.

"So beyond thankful, I love Sun and all of my new friends. Thank you so much for supporting me and being so loving and welcoming," she wrote.

An Attractive Beijing 2022

For Cypriote Alpine skier Yianno Kouyoumdjian, participating in the Winter Olympics was not only his own dream, but the wish of his family. 38 years ago, Kouyoumdjian's mother competed in the Sarajevo Winter Games, becoming the first Cypriote female athlete to compete in an Olympic Games.



When Kouyoumdjian entered the stadium as the only Cypriote athlete competing at Beijing 2022 and the flag bearer during the opening ceremony, he was shocked by the applause and cheers by the audience.

The Beijing Games not only fulfilled his dream of representing his country at the Olympics, but also carried forward a family tradition that he is proud of.

Beijing 2022 has had a special meaning for many other athletes as well.

AFP

Mixed curling pair Dean Hewitt and Tahli Gill made Australia qualify for an Olympic curling event for the first time at Beijing 2022. Despite just finishing 10th in the 12-team event with two victories, the Olympic journey was still a triumphant flourish for the duo.

"We put our hearts and souls into that game, to be able to come back with the win was really awesome," Gill said of their first taste of Olympic victory.

"Just the enjoyment out there was really key for us. We loved it out there," Hewitt added. "Loved the support in the crowd. That's probably the biggest thing that we've had is the support back home. We can't thank them enough."

"The beauty of the Olympic Games is there is a sport for everyone," said the Australian Olympic Committee Chief Executive Officer Matt Carroll.

Similarly, promoting a sport and spreading the Olympic spirit through athletes and examples can also be seen in other sports.

Ye Jinguang, captain of the Chinese ice hockey team expressed his will to engage more young kids in ice hockey through the Winter Olympics, just like how he fell in love with the sport.

"There's a bigger picture here. It's not only about competing in the Olympics, it's about making China proud. We're on the sport that we all love."

The Winter Games has accelerated the development of ice and snow sports in China, by engaging 300 million Chinese people in winter sports, a promise which China made to the international community in bidding to host the 2022 Winter Games, and it was achieved ahead of schedule.

Olympic Games Marks Unity

The gift exchange between American and Chinese curlers won praise from netizens for the friendship among athletes, with the International Olympic Committee (IOC) calling it "pin badge diplomacy."



After the United States beat China 7-5 in the mixed doubles round-robin on February 6, Fan Suyuan and Ling Zhi presented their American rivals, Christopher Plys and Vicky Persinger, with a set of commemorative pin badges featuring Bing Dwen Dwen, the panda mascot of the Games.

"Honored to receive these beautiful Beijing 2022 pin sets in a wonderful display of sportsmanship by our Chinese counterparts," the American duo said after receiving the gift.

In return, the American curlers gave pins to Ling and Fan, but they wanted to add "something special" for their Chinese friends. "We still have to go back to the (Olympic) Village and find something, a good jersey, or put something together," Plys said.

AFP

Unity and friendship have always been the main themes of the Olympics, as the IOC president Thomas Bach has stressed on many occasions the significance of unity in sports.

At the opening ceremony, a large snowflake made of every placard with the names of all participating delegations symbolized all people living in peace and harmony, as athletes around the world gather together under the Olympic Rings, regardless of background, race and gender.

As the first Winter Olympics taking place after the inclusion of "Together" in the Olympic Motto, also the first multi-sport event of international significance taking place as scheduled after the COVID-19 outbreak, Beijing 2022 is a successful and lively practice of the new Olympic Motto "Faster, Higher, Stronger - Together."

In the women's aerials event on February 14, China's Xu Mengtao finished her race first and was anxiously waiting for others to complete their performances. When American Ashley Caldwell landed with a flaw, Xu realized her dream of winning the long-awaited gold.

Relieved and emotional, the 31-year-old Xu burst into screams and tears before receiving a huge, long hug from her friend Caldwell, who just nearly missed out on the podium.

"Taotao! Olympic Champion!" Caldwell greeted Xu referring to her nickname, adding "I am so proud of you." The scene has become the best demonstration of friendship and unity.

AFP

Appealing Chinese Culture

The Beijing Winter Olympics coincided with the Chinese New Year, during which the Olympic culture and traditional Chinese culture interacted with each other, bringing unique gorgeous colors to the Games.



This was also the first time for many international athletes to experience the Chinese New Year up close.

Alpine skier Sarah Escobar, Ecuador's first ever female Winter Olympian, received an unexpected gift on her 20th birthday, the same day that the Chinese New Year was celebrated.

It was a Chinese knot, a traditional ornament hung on walls and doors of homes to add a festive atmosphere when the new year comes.

"I was saying hello and taking some photos, and I said 'Happy New Year' and let them know it's my birthday. They went 'Wow really' and just gave me this beautiful thing," said Sarah.

On the Spring Festival day, athletes pasted Spring Festival couplets and the Chinese character "Fu", hung lanterns and had dumplings in the Winter Olympic village, all of which brought them a true "Chinese New Year" atmosphere.

American snowboarder Julia Marino became a fan of dumplings. "I've probably had like 200 dumplings since I've been here," said Marino. "I get back from the mountain - dumplings. It's the only thing I feel like is consistently always good."

Maud almost became an expert in Chinese food and has been posting videos on her social media to show off her meal. "I've been going to the restaurants ... and eating food there as well, and that food is insane - the best Chinese food I've ever had, hands down."

Besides the food, the panda mascot for the Beijing Winter Olympics, Bing Dwen Dwen, became a smash hit that people would queue for hours outside the store to snap it up.

Through Bing Dwen Dwen and other elements, the world sees China, gets to know China and falls in love with China through the Winter Olympics.

As each and every athlete becomes a witness to this Winter Olympic memory, the Olympic spirit and Chinese culture will be captured and passed on.