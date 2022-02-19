China's Sui/Han win figure skating pairs title at Beijing Winter Olympics

China's two-time world champions Sui Wenjing and Han Cong claimed the figure skating pairs title at the Beijing Winter Olympics on Saturday.

Sui/Han led both short program and free skate, collecting 239.88 points in total for the victory.

Eugenia Tarasova/Vladimir Morozov of the Russian Olympic Committee took silver on 239.25 and reigning European and world champions Anastasia Mishina and Aleksandr Galliamov of ROC bagged bronze on 237.71.