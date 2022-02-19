News / Sport

IOC awards Olympic Cup to the Chinese people

Xinhua
  23:11 UTC+8, 2022-02-19       0
The International Olympic Committee (IOC) has awarded the Olympic Cup to the Chinese people in recognition of their support for the Beijing 2022 Olympic Winter Games.
Xinhua
  23:11 UTC+8, 2022-02-19       0

The International Olympic Committee (IOC) has awarded the Olympic Cup to the Chinese people in recognition of their support for the Beijing 2022 Olympic Winter Games, IOC President Thomas Bach announced during the 139th IOC session on Saturday.

"The Beijing 2022 could not have achieved this level of excellence without the support of the Chinese people. We could feel their warmth, energy, hospitality and support. They were greatly committed to the success of the Games," Bach said.

"Chinese people from all walks of life, across all generations, from the cultural world, artists, scientists, engineers, school children and the thousands of volunteers, all welcomed the athletes and us very warmly. This was truly heart-warming and crucial for the success of the Beijing Winter Olympics," he added.

This special recognition of the Chinese people followed the final reports by the Beijing 2022 organizing committee and Juan Antonio Samaranch Jr., the Chairman of the IOC Coordination Commission for Beijing 2022, to the IOC session before the close of the Beijing Winter Olympics on Sunday.

After Beijing 2008, the IOC also awarded China the Olympic Cup, acknowledging its great contribution to the Olympics.

Source: Xinhua   Editor: Ke Jiayun
Special Reports
﻿
EXPLORE SHINE

News

In Focus

Metro

Nation

World

Sport

Biz

Economy

Tech

Auto

Company

Property

Finance

Event

Video

Live

Big Little Docos

SHINE News

Andy's Shanghai Life

Planet PopSci

On Life and Death

Expats of Shanghai

Guide Battle

Misc

What's Viral

Feature

Art & Culture

Travel

Lifestyle

Taste

Entertainment

Wellness

MENTAL

Book

Education

iDEALShanghai

Opinion

Regions

Special

Projects

Follow Us

About Us  |  Contact Us  |  Feedback  |  Privacy Policy  |  Terms of Use
沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012
Copyright 2020 © Shanghai Daily. All Rights Reserved. Hotline: 8621-52920043

沪公网安备 31010602001940号

Copyright 2019 © Shanghai Daily All Rights Reserved.

沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012

沪公网安备 31010602001940号
Search
breaking news in China
News
Biz
Video
Opinion
Feature
Regions
Top
     