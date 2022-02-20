Success of Beijing Winter Olympics a joint effort of all, says BOCOG senior official

As the Beijing 2022 Winter Olympics comes to the final day, Beijing 2022 organizers expressed their gratitude and analyzed the reasons behind a successful Games on Sunday.

As the Beijing 2022 Winter Olympics comes to the final day, Beijing 2022 organizers (BOCOG) expressed their gratitude and analyzed the reasons behind a successful Games at a press conference on Sunday.

"The Beijing Winter Olympic Games has gone smoothly and has been highly praised by the international community," said BOCOG executive vice president Zhang Jiandong, adding that China has fulfilled its "solemn commitment to the international community" by successfully hosting the Winter Olympic Games as scheduled amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

According to Zhang, the effective pandemic prevention and control is crucial to the success.

"Together with the International Olympic Committee, we have developed a scientific and rigorous epidemic prevention Playbook, and achieved closed-loop management during the whole process," he said.

"With the support and cooperation of all relevant parties, we have also jointly created a safe working and living environment for the Games, and successfully prevented the spread of the epidemic inside the closed-loop, ensuring the safety of the Winter Olympics and the host cities," Zhang noted.

The broad support of the international community also plays an important part in the process, according to Zhang.

"It is fair to say that during the whole preparation process, heads of states and friends from many countries and regions have expressed their support for the Olympic Games," he said.

"2,877 athletes from 91 countries and regions participated in the Beijing Games, and more than 30 heads of states and heads of international organizations attended the opening ceremony, which is a perfect interpretation of the Beijing 2022 Motto of 'Together for a Shared Future.'

"I would like to thank the IOC, International Federations, National Olympic Committees, stakeholders and all media personnel for your help and support in hosting the Beijing Winter Olympic Games," Zhang said.

The joint effort of all people involved contributed greatly to a successful Games.

"During the Winter Olympic Games, athletes practiced the Olympic Motto of 'Higher, Faster, Stronger - Together' with their fighting spirit, bringing incredible performances to the audience of the world," Zhang commended.

"I also want to point out how much our staff members and volunteers love of the Olympics that they sacrificed holiday time to serve Beijing 2022, especially those inside the closed-loop," Zhang said. "It was them who secured the safe and smooth operations of the Games."

"I would like to take this opportunity to express my gratitude to all the friends who care about and contribute to the Beijing Winter Olympic Games," Zhang added.