World media hails green, high-tech Games with Chinese elements

The Beijing 2022 Winter Olympic Games drew curtains on Sunday evening, with its theme "one world, one family" and the event reverberating around the globe through media reports.

The various establishments at the venues plus the Games organization and service and pandemic prevention measures drew wide praise. Mascots Bing Dwen Dwen and Shuey Rhon Rhon and Chinese people's enthusiasm for participating in winter sports have been variously highlighted.

The National published in Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates, said the closing ceremony was "spectacular." EUROSPORT reported that the fireworks display at the ceremony was "magnificent" and "stunning."

Sustainability

National Broadcasting Company Sports reporter Kristen Conti published an article "How Eco-Friendly Ice Rinks Are Kept Cold at the Winter Olympics" on February 13, reporting on the climate-friendly ice at the National Speed Skating Oval, or the Ice Ribbon. Less harmful and more natural substances have been utilized.

The News Market of the United Kingdom reported on Shougang Park on February 13, saying its symbolism "goes beyond the towering jump used for Beijing 2022."

Australian Broadcasting Corporation said that "green" was the key selling point of the Beijing Winter Olympics. The report also mentioned Shougang Park.

The park has been renovated from an industrial plant that was established in 1919 but production was gradually halted because of air pollution. Now, "one of the most spectacular venues at this Games," it is regarded as "a case study in urban regeneration."

The German magazine Der Spiegel also praised Shouguang Park "as a fine architectural example of the Winter Olympics." It's reasonable, appropriate and sustainable to use abandoned industrial plants, it added.

Chinese cultural elements

The event was full of Chinese elements, from the opening and closing ceremonies to the course design.



NBC Washington reported on the symbolization of the willow twig of the "Moment of Remembrance" at the closing ceremony, which was "the sorrow of separation" and showed "the segment with Chinese characteristics."

As a mascot, Bing Dwen Dwen has been extremely popular online, both domestically and abroad.

Libération of France reported that the commercial success of Bing Dwen Dwen publicized the Winter Olympics successfully.

After experiencing traditional Chinese New Year customs like paper cuttings and calligraphy, Japan's Nihon Keizai Shinbun reported on February 1 that the Winter Olympics helped to express and spread Chinese culture to the world.

High tech

South Korean reporter Choi Heon-gyu from NEWSPIM has covered both the 2008 Beijing Summer Olympics and the 2022 Winter Games. He was surprised to see the dramatic technological advancements in China.



A reporter of Russian Gazette thought the Games had used high-technology well, including artificial intelligence, visual technology, 5G and big data.

Kristen Conti from NBC Sports reported on China's Bullet Trains on February 5, which, she said, helped "athletes and participants to move efficiently and safely in between the three Olympic sites."

Gender balance

According to an AFP report on February 12, Beijing 2022 was the most gender-balanced Winter Games ever. Women accounted for 45 percent of all athletes.



Two new women's events were added, monobob in bobsleigh and Big Air.

Safety

There was no reported transmission of COVID-19 in the Games village.



According to BNN Bloomberg reported on February 16, that the zero-COVID strategy has successfully prevented the virus from disrupting the Winter Olympics as it kept all Olympics-related personnel within a "closed loop."

Ugur Erdener, a member of the International Olympic Committee and president of the National Olympic Committee of Turkey, told Xinhua News Agency that due to the well-planned and well-prepared health measures, the Games "offer a safe and secure environment for all participants."

Agencia EFE reported on February 16 that American freestyle skier Aaron Blunck and Swiss snowboarder Nevin Galmarini praised China's phenomenal job of organizing the Olympics. Blunck also claimed that all negative reports pertaining to the hosts and the Games were false.

CBC News Network's Power & Politics interviewed International Olympic Committee member Dick Pound. He said before the Games opened that China would be on its best behavior.

Harmony

NBC Sports highlighted four key features of the closing ceremony – the two-time Olympic stadium and director, the giant "ice" surface and ordinary people – which reverberated the themes of the opening ceremony.



Its theme "one world, one family" has been overarching "from beginning to end."

Japanese journalist and Bing Dwen Dwen's No. 1 fan Gido Tsujioka came to China for the first time. He personally experienced Chinese people's optimism and friendship.

BBC reporter Alex Capstick said everyone was friendly in the "closed loop."

"Modern Diplomacy" published an article on February 12, saying that the event "has provided an excellent platform and opportunity to interact with sportspersons from various countries and promote global peace and friendship."

It advocated an open mind to hold the next Olympics "in complete harmony and unity."