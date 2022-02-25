News / Sport

Kim congratulates Xi on successful Beijing Winter Olympics

Xinhua
  18:31 UTC+8, 2022-02-25       0
Kim Jong Un has sent a verbal message to Xi Jinping to express warm congratulations on the successful Beijing Winter Olympics.
Xinhua
  18:31 UTC+8, 2022-02-25       0

Kim Jong Un, general secretary of the Workers' Party of Korea, has sent a verbal message to Xi Jinping, general secretary of the Central Committee of the Communist Party of China (CPC), to express warm congratulations on the successful Beijing Winter Olympics.

In the message, Kim said the Winter Olympics, held with the deep expectation and care of all the Chinese people and the people of the world, has become a grand international sports gathering full of innovation and characteristics.

He noted under the leadership of General Secretary Xi Jinping, the CPC and the Chinese people have written a splendid chapter in the history of Olympic Games with their indefatigable efforts and hard work to hold the Beijing Winter Olympics as scheduled, demonstrating the mettle of the Chinese people, who are closely united around Comrade General Secretary and forge ahead toward the path guided by Xi Jinping Thought on Socialism with Chinese Characteristics for a New Era.

Kim said that thanks to the success of the Beijing Winter Olympics, the Chinese people will be able to welcome in a more significant manner the 20th National Congress of the CPC, which will set a new milestone in the history of the CPC and the People's Republic of China.

He added that he firmly believes that the CPC, with Comrade General Secretary Xi Jinping at its core, will show more cohesiveness, and the Chinese people will achieve even greater accomplishments in their endeavors to build a modern socialist country in an all-round manner.

Kim also expressed his willingness to work with Xi to further consolidate bilateral relations between China and the Democratic People's Republic of Korea and make positive contributions to building a world of peaceful development.

Source: Xinhua   Editor: Ke Jiayun
CPC
Special Reports
﻿
EXPLORE SHINE

News

In Focus

Metro

Nation

World

Sport

Biz

Economy

Tech

Auto

Company

Property

Finance

Event

Video

Live

Big Little Docos

SHINE News

Andy's Shanghai Life

Planet PopSci

On Life and Death

Expats of Shanghai

Guide Battle

Misc

What's Viral

Feature

Art & Culture

Travel

Lifestyle

Taste

Entertainment

Wellness

MENTAL

Book

Education

iDEALShanghai

Opinion

Regions

Special

Projects

Follow Us

About Us  |  Contact Us  |  Feedback  |  Privacy Policy  |  Terms of Use
沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012
Copyright 2020 © Shanghai Daily. All Rights Reserved. Hotline: 8621-52920043

沪公网安备 31010602001940号

Copyright 2019 © Shanghai Daily All Rights Reserved.

沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012

沪公网安备 31010602001940号
Search
breaking news in China
News
Biz
Video
Opinion
Feature
Regions
Top
     