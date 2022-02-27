News / Sport

High-level coordination mechanism at Beijing Winter Paralympics launched

Xinhua
  22:07 UTC+8, 2022-02-27       0
The International Paralympic Committee (IPC) and the Beijing organizing committee for the 2022 Olympic and Paralympic Winter Games (BOCOG) held their first high-level conference.
Xinhua
  22:07 UTC+8, 2022-02-27       0

The International Paralympic Committee (IPC) and the Beijing organizing committee for the 2022 Olympic and Paralympic Winter Games (BOCOG) held their first high-level conference via video link on Sunday, in which they discussed preparations for the Paralympics.

BOCOG president Cai Qi said, "The conversion to the Winter Paralympics started since the close of the Beijing Winter Olympics. The venues, services, broadcasting and signals for the upcoming Paralympics are ready, and were recognized by IPC experts."

"We are confident of hosting as successful a Winter Paralympics as the Olympics, and BOCOG will work closely with the IPC to achieve the goal," Cai added.

IPC president Andrew Parsons praised BOCOG's preparation for the Winter Paralympics, adding that China has made great efforts to attract more disabled people to participate in winter sports.

"The considerate services provided by volunteers at Beijing 2022 made us feel the hospitality of the Chinese people," Parsons said.

"We all hope to further strengthen our coordination and see athletes from all over the world enjoy the Games."

Source: Xinhua   Editor: Zhang Long
Special Reports
﻿
EXPLORE SHINE

News

In Focus

Metro

Nation

World

Sport

Biz

Economy

Tech

Auto

Company

Property

Finance

Event

Video

Live

Big Little Docos

SHINE News

Andy's Shanghai Life

Planet PopSci

On Life and Death

Expats of Shanghai

Guide Battle

Misc

What's Viral

Feature

Art & Culture

Travel

Lifestyle

Taste

Entertainment

Wellness

MENTAL

Book

Education

iDEALShanghai

Opinion

Regions

Special

Projects

Follow Us

About Us  |  Contact Us  |  Feedback  |  Privacy Policy  |  Terms of Use
沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012
Copyright 2020 © Shanghai Daily. All Rights Reserved. Hotline: 8621-52920043

沪公网安备 31010602001940号

Copyright 2019 © Shanghai Daily All Rights Reserved.

沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012

沪公网安备 31010602001940号
Search
breaking news in China
News
Biz
Video
Opinion
Feature
Regions
Top
     