News / Sport

Beijing 2022 Paralympic Winter Games torch relay to start on Wednesday

Xinhua
  20:38 UTC+8, 2022-03-01       0
The torch relay for the Beijing 2022 Paralympic Winter Games is scheduled to run from March 2 to 4.
Xinhua
  20:38 UTC+8, 2022-03-01       0

The torch relay for the Beijing 2022 Paralympic Winter Games is scheduled to run from March 2 to 4, with 565 torchbearers participating in Beijing, Yanqing and Zhangjiakou competition zones, the Beijing 2022 introduced at a press conference on Tuesday.

As the Paralympic Heritage Flame for the Beijing 2022 Winter Paralympic Games was lit on Monday in Stoke Mandeville, a village northwest of London that is recognized as the birthplace of the Paralympic Games, the flame will also be collected at eight other locations in Beijing and Zhangjiakou. Each collection will be followed by a relay of no more than 20 torchbearers on-site before the gathering of nine flames at the Temple of Heaven on Wednesday afternoon.

On Thursday morning, the torch relay will take place in four places in Zhangjiakou, In the afternoon, the torch relay will be held at two places in Beijing, including the Olympic Forest South Park inside the closed-loop, where more than 20 torchbearers from the International Paralympic Committee (IPC) Family will deliver the torch.

On Friday, the torch relay will continue at three more locations including the Beijing 2022 Organizing Committee (BOCOG) headquarter.

According to Yan Cheng, director-general of Human Resources Department of BOCOG, the 565 torchbearers were recruited and selected by the International Olympic Committee(IOC), BOCOG, China Disabled Persons' Federation, Beijing and Hebei Province, with 21 percent of torchbearers being people with disabilities, higher than IPC's requirement of 15 percent.

During the torch relay, some people with disabilities will use upper and lower limb assisted exoskeleton robots to help them carry the torch. After months of adaptive training with assisted exoskeleton devices, they can grasp the torch autonomously and walk upright.

BOCOG deputy secretary-general Xu Zhijun said it is to convey the concept of "technology changes life and makes impossible possible" to people with disabilities in that way, which is also in line with the torch relay concept of the Beijing Winter Paralympic Games.

Source: Xinhua   Editor: Han Jing
Special Reports
﻿
EXPLORE SHINE

News

In Focus

Metro

Nation

World

Sport

Biz

Economy

Tech

Auto

Company

Property

Finance

Event

Video

Live

Big Little Docos

SHINE News

Andy's Shanghai Life

Planet PopSci

On Life and Death

Expats of Shanghai

Guide Battle

Misc

What's Viral

Feature

Art & Culture

Travel

Lifestyle

Taste

Entertainment

Wellness

MENTAL

Book

Education

iDEALShanghai

Opinion

Regions

Special

Projects

Follow Us

About Us  |  Contact Us  |  Feedback  |  Privacy Policy  |  Terms of Use
沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012
Copyright 2020 © Shanghai Daily. All Rights Reserved. Hotline: 8621-52920043

沪公网安备 31010602001940号

Copyright 2019 © Shanghai Daily All Rights Reserved.

沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012

沪公网安备 31010602001940号
Search
breaking news in China
News
Biz
Video
Opinion
Feature
Regions
Top
     