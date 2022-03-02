News / Sport

Winter Paralympic torch relay starts in Beijing

The torch relay for the Beijing 2022 Paralympic Winter Games started here on Wednesday, two days before the Games officially opens.
The torch relay for the Beijing 2022 Paralympic Winter Games started here on Wednesday, two days before the Games officially opens.

Chinese Vice Premier Sun Chunlan, also a member of the Political Bureau of the Communist Party of China Central Committee, lit the torch from a cauldron at the launch ceremony held at the Temple of Heaven, and then handed it over to Chen Jianxin, wheelchair curling champion at the PyeongChang Winter Paralympics.

Nine representatives carried the flames collected in Stoke Mandeville, a village northwest of London that is recognized as the birthplace of the Paralympic Games, and eight other locations in Beijing and Zhangjiakou, then the nine flames gathered to form the Beijing Winter Paralympic official flame.

Beijing 2022 organizing committee president Cai Qi said in a speech that organizers will fulfill its promise of "two equally wonderful Olympic Games" and host a "streamlined, safe and splendid" Games.

"In 2008, the Paralympic flame was lit in the Temple of Heaven in Beijing. Now this new flame signals the arrival of a historic Games. Beijing is the first ever city to host the summer and winter editions of the Paralympics," International Paralympic Committee president Andrew Parsons said in a video message.

Around 400 people attended the ceremony, including those from central Party and government organs, Beijing, Hebei Province and Beijing 2022 organizing committee, and representatives of torch bearers, athletes, and volunteers.

The torch relay gets underway until Friday, and 565 torchbearers will participate in the Beijing, Yanqing and Zhangjiakou competition zones.

The Beijing 2022 Paralympic Winter Games will be held from March 4 to 13.

Source: Xinhua
