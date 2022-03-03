News / Sport

Winter Paralympic torch relay held in Beijing's Olympic Forest Park

Xinhua
  19:41 UTC+8, 2022-03-03       0
The Winter Paralympic torch relay was held in the Beijing Olympic Forest Park on Thursday.
Xinhua
  19:41 UTC+8, 2022-03-03       0

The Winter Paralympic torch relay was held in the Beijing Olympic Forest Park on Thursday, with the vice-president of the International Paralympic Committee Duane Kale and other two torchbearers taking part.

In order to fulfill the promise of the organizers that the Paralympic Games would be equally wonderful with the Olympic Games, the torch relay was held in the same way as the Olympics. The whole route covered 3 kilometers.

Kale had high praise for the facilities in Beijing, saying they "could not be more accessible. The Beijing 2022 organizing committee have given brilliant support. I think the public, the government and organizing committee are doing perfect job in getting these games to where they are now," Kale said.

"Sport for us is more than just athletic performance. It's about showcasing to the world what persons with disabilities can achieve. And I think for Beijing and China, you've already witnessed that back in 2008, how the Paralympics changed and help to shape society and the perception of people with disabilities and how they can be more inclusive, involved and [how they can] contribute," Kale added.

Source: Xinhua   Editor: Han Jing
Special Reports
﻿
EXPLORE SHINE

News

In Focus

Metro

Nation

World

Sport

Biz

Economy

Tech

Auto

Company

Property

Finance

Event

Video

Live

Big Little Docos

SHINE News

Andy's Shanghai Life

Planet PopSci

On Life and Death

Expats of Shanghai

Guide Battle

Misc

What's Viral

Feature

Art & Culture

Travel

Lifestyle

Taste

Entertainment

Wellness

MENTAL

Book

Education

iDEALShanghai

Opinion

Regions

Special

Projects

Follow Us

About Us  |  Contact Us  |  Feedback  |  Privacy Policy  |  Terms of Use
沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012
Copyright 2020 © Shanghai Daily. All Rights Reserved. Hotline: 8621-52920043

沪公网安备 31010602001940号

Copyright 2019 © Shanghai Daily All Rights Reserved.

沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012

沪公网安备 31010602001940号
Search
breaking news in China
News
Biz
Video
Opinion
Feature
Regions
Top
     