New Zealand Paralympic Team ready for Beijing 2022 Winter Games

Three Paralympic alpine skiers will represent New Zealand at the Beijing 2022 Paralympic Winter Games.
Paralympian Corey Peters and Aaron Ewen will compete in the sitting category, and Adam Hall will take part in the standing category.

The team arrived in Beijing last Saturday, and the competition gets underway on March 5.

Hall and Peters are no strangers to the Paralympics, having achieved multiple medals for New Zealand in past Paralympic Winter Games.

Beijing 2022 will be Aaron Ewen's Paralympic debut after an injury forced him to withdraw just before the PyeongChang Paralympic Winter Games in 2018.

Five Para alpine ski events are contested at the Winter Paralympics, and the three New Zealand Para athletes are likely to compete across both speed and technical disciplines.

The Beijing 2022 Paralympic Winter Games have rigorous pandemic prevention measures in places such as daily testing, physical distancing, temperature checks, and a closed-loop system, said Jane Stevens, Chef de Mission of the New Zealand team.

Minister for Disability Issues Carmel Sepuloni spoke highly of the organizers of the Beijing 2022 Paralympic Winter Games, saying more than 289,000 facilities have been renovated barrier-free for the Paralympics.

Source: Xinhua   Editor: Wang Qingchu
