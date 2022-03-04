News / Sport

Australia cricket great Warne dead at 52 - management

  22:48 UTC+8, 2022-03-04       0
Australia cricket great Shane Warne, widely regarded as the greatest leg-spinner of all time, has died aged 52 according to a statement issued by his management company on Friday.
  22:48 UTC+8, 2022-03-04       0
In this file photograph taken on December 28, 2006, Australian spinner Shane Warne waves to the crowd after playing his last Test Match on his home ground, the MCG, on the third day of the fourth cricket Test played in Melbourne.

Australia cricket great Shane Warne, widely regarded as the greatest leg-spinner of all time, has died aged 52 according to a statement issued by his management company on Friday.

Warne's management said he died in Koh Samui, Thailand, of a suspected heart attack.

"Shane was found unresponsive in his villa and despite the best efforts of medical staff, he could not be revived," the statement said.

"The family requests privacy at this time and will provide further details in due course."

Source: AFP   Editor: Han Jing
