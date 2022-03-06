Zhang Mengqiu wins China's first Alpine skiing gold at 2022 Winter Paralympics

Chinese skier Zhang Mengqiu wrote history on Sunday by clinching China's first Alpine skiing gold at the 2022 Beijing Paralympic Winter Games.

Chinese skier Zhang Mengqiu wrote history on Sunday by clinching China's first Alpine skiing gold at the 2022 Beijing Paralympic Winter Games.

Zhang clocked a winning time of one minute and 13.54 seconds at the women's super-G standing race to win China's first-ever gold at Winter Paralympics Alpine skiing competitions.

Marie Bochet of France won silver with 1.43 seconds behind. Canadian racer Alana Ramsay came in third in 1:16.84.