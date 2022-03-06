News / Sport

China finish one-two in Para cross country men's long distance sitting at Beijing Paralympics

Xinhua
  13:06 UTC+8, 2022-03-06       0
Chinese Para cross country skiers Zheng Peng and Mao Zhongwu finished one-two in men's long-distance sitting Sunday.
Xinhua
  13:06 UTC+8, 2022-03-06       0

Chinese Para cross country skiers Zheng Peng and Mao Zhongwu finished one-two in men's long-distance sitting Sunday in the second day action of the Beijing Paralympic Winter Games.

29-year-old Zheng, who was placed fourth in the event and 10th in sprint sitting at PyeongChang Games, clocked a time of 43:09.2, 14.6 seconds ahead of his teammate Mao, who was followed by Canadian Collin Cameron, the sprint sitting world champion in 2019 and also the bronze medalist in 7.5km sprint and 15km individual in Pyeongchang. Cameron was 4:27.4 behind the winner.

"I had a good command of the rhythm today. It's a distance of 18 kilometers, if you were too fast at the early period, you can't maintain your energy all through the race," said Zheng, who lost his legs in an accident at work in 2011.

Zheng's fourth-place finish at PyeongChang had been China's best result in Para cross country until Sunday's gold-winning performance.

"I am super excited. It is a dream come true. Back in PyeongChang, I wasn't strong mentally or physically.

"I was close to getting a medal, like 10, 15 seconds or so but now, with four more years of training, I am in better physical condition.

"I know better about what I can do, how to make the most out of it. Whether I win or lose, I can keep it together."

Zheng recalled his training in the last four years and gave credit to his preparations for the Beijing Games.

"I had sustained and systematic training after the PyeongChang Games. To improve stamina and physical conditions is stressed in the training, then you need to learn how to allocate your energy to cover the long distance," added Zheng, who had fully reached his target of winning a medal at the home Paralympics.

The Beijing 2022 is the first international competition for 35-year-old Mao and he is quite happy with a silver medal.

"It's a good result for me and I'm satisfied with my performance and I gave the best try," said Mao.

The Chinese duo led all through the 18km race and was never really challenged to reach the podium.

Cameron, 33, first tried Para-Nordic skiing back in November 2015 and had played Para ice hockey in Ontario. To him, Sunday's event was a great warm-up for his other races.

"It's great. I love these long cross-country races. Honestly, I don't know what to say about today, I didn't expect this. I was kind of using this as a training race for the next couple of races building into it," said Cameron.

"It hasn't settled in what I just did today, but I'm pretty happy about it for sure.

"The whole time I felt really great, my skis were incredible today, I kept getting really good splits so I was just trying to focus on staying in my zone and keeping my heart rate, and not trying to blow it too early because we are racing (at a) much higher (altitude than usual) here."

Cameron believes his background in Para hockey has helped him in sitting skiing.

"There's a lot of the technique and skill that you can easily transit from a (Para hockey) sled onto the snow and to skis. I give a lot of credit to my early hockey career for the move into this sport for sure," added he.

China topped the medal tally at the Summer Paralympics in Tokyo last year but has had limited success at the Winter Games, where their only previous medal -- a gold -- came in wheelchair curling at Pyeongchang. In Beijing, China has made several breakthroughs, leading the medals tally with six gold medals and 16 in total so far.

China has sent the largest delegation among all participating countries and regions, with 96 athletes expected to take part in all six sports.

Source: Xinhua   Editor: Ke Jiayun
Special Reports
﻿
EXPLORE SHINE

News

In Focus

Metro

Nation

World

Sport

Biz

Economy

Tech

Auto

Company

Property

Finance

Event

Video

Live

Big Little Docos

SHINE News

Andy's Shanghai Life

Planet PopSci

On Life and Death

Expats of Shanghai

Guide Battle

Misc

What's Viral

Feature

Art & Culture

Travel

Lifestyle

Taste

Entertainment

Wellness

MENTAL

Book

Education

iDEALShanghai

Opinion

Regions

Special

Projects

Follow Us

About Us  |  Contact Us  |  Feedback  |  Privacy Policy  |  Terms of Use
沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012
Copyright 2020 © Shanghai Daily. All Rights Reserved. Hotline: 8621-52920043

沪公网安备 31010602001940号

Copyright 2019 © Shanghai Daily All Rights Reserved.

沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012

沪公网安备 31010602001940号
Search
breaking news in China
News
Biz
Video
Opinion
Feature
Regions
Top
     