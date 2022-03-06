News / Sport

China's Yang wins Para cross-country women's long distance sitting at Beijing 2022

Xinhua
  16:12 UTC+8, 2022-03-06       0
China's Para cross-country skier Yang Hongqiong clinched the women's long distance sitting gold in a narrow win over American star Oksana Masters.
Xinhua
  16:12 UTC+8, 2022-03-06       0

China's Para cross-country skier Yang Hongqiong clinched the women's long-distance sitting gold in a narrow win over American star Oksana Masters at the Beijing Winter Paralympics here on Sunday.

32-year-old Paralympic debutant Yang finished the 15km race in 43 minutes and 6.7 seconds, followed by Masters of the same age in 43:38.3 and China's Li Panpan in 45:17.0.

"Frankly speaking, I did expect a medal but not a gold," said Yang, who won China's fifth gold at the ongoing Beijing Winter Paralympic Games. "I knew the opponents were very competitive."

"I just concentrated on myself. When I finished the race, I felt like completing homework at school," added Yang, who used to play wheelchair basketball.

American skier Masters, who was born with tibial hemimelia, had swept eight gold medals in the sprint, middle, and long-distance sitting events at world championships since 2017 and was crowned in the Para biathlon women's sprint sitting here on Saturday.

In the first half of the race, the lead went seesaw between Yang and Li, and Masters followed closely.

"I set a target to a podium finish before the race, and finally I made it," said Li.

After seven kilometers, Masters overtook Li and competed with Yang tightly until the end but she had to settle for a silver with a gap of 32.1 seconds.

"All three Chinese girls (including bronze medallist Li and fifth-placed Ma Jing) are very strong in their core and in their classification, so I knew that was going to be very challenging," said Masters.

"I also knew that they did not race yesterday (in Para biathlon) and I did, so that also made it a really challenging race, " she added after the game. "It's great. This will elevate the sport in China for the future."

Source: Xinhua   Editor: Ke Jiayun
Special Reports
﻿
EXPLORE SHINE

News

In Focus

Metro

Nation

World

Sport

Biz

Economy

Tech

Auto

Company

Property

Finance

Event

Video

Live

Big Little Docos

SHINE News

Andy's Shanghai Life

Planet PopSci

On Life and Death

Expats of Shanghai

Guide Battle

Misc

What's Viral

Feature

Art & Culture

Travel

Lifestyle

Taste

Entertainment

Wellness

MENTAL

Book

Education

iDEALShanghai

Opinion

Regions

Special

Projects

Follow Us

About Us  |  Contact Us  |  Feedback  |  Privacy Policy  |  Terms of Use
沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012
Copyright 2020 © Shanghai Daily. All Rights Reserved. Hotline: 8621-52920043

沪公网安备 31010602001940号

Copyright 2019 © Shanghai Daily All Rights Reserved.

沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012

沪公网安备 31010602001940号
Search
breaking news in China
News
Biz
Video
Opinion
Feature
Regions
Top
     