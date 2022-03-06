News / Sport

Chinese swimmers ready to make a splash at 2022 Asiad

Ma Yue
Ma Yue
  18:35 UTC+8, 2022-03-06
Sino-Japan rivalry is expected to heat up in the swimming pool at the 2022 Asian Games, as China's young swimmers get ready to seek glory in front of their home fans in Hangzhou.
Ma Yue
Ma Yue
  18:35 UTC+8, 2022-03-06       0
Chinese swimmers ready to make a splash at 2022 Asiad
Ti Gong

Yu Yiting (right), Fei Liwei (left) and world backstroke swimming champion Fu Yuanhui launched the Chinese national swimming team's new suits in Shanghai.

Sino-Japanese rivalry is expected to heat up in the swimming pool at the upcoming 2022 Asian Games, as China's young swimmers get ready to seek glory in front of their home supporters.

A group of promising young swimmers are gaining increasing attention, including national champions Yu Yiting and Fei Liwei, both from Zhejiang Province.

The 16-year-old Yu placed fifth in the women's 200 meters medley relay during the Tokyo Olympic Games before winning four gold medals at last year's National Games. Fei, 17, pocketed eight golds at the 2019 China Youth Meet, and is expected to achieve more for China in the men's medium and long-distance freestyle competitions in the near future.

Yu and Fei appeared in Shanghai over the weekend for the launch of the Chinese national swimming team's new suits, which are sponsored by Arena. Though an internal team qualification for the Asian Games is yet to be held, both swimmers were confident that they would make the national team for the Games, which will be held in Hangzhou, the Zhejiang capital, in September.

"China and Japan will have another round of fierce competition in the swimming pool during the Asian Games," said Yu. "I'm not that far behind Ohashi Yui – the women's champion in the 200 medley relay in Tokyo – in terms of ability. I believe that I'm very competitive."

China and Japan had an even performance at the Jakarta Asian Games, as each country pocketed 19 golds from the pool. At the Tokyo Olympics, Japan won three swimming golds, edging China's two.

"I have been in promising form, and hope to showcase my ability during next month's qualification," said Fei. "Competing in front of home audiences, Chinese swimmers will be expected to perform well."

Chinese swimmers ready to make a splash at 2022 Asiad
Ti Gong

The Zhejiang Province swimming team showed up at the suit launching event in Shanghai.

Source: SHINE   Editor: Shen Ke
