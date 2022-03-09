Snowboarders' message: Take fun seriously

"Take fun seriously" is a message from snowboarders Su Yiming and Liu Jiayu, who hope the Beijing 2022 Winter Olympic Games will help attract more followers to their beloved sport.

"Take fun seriously" is a message from snowboarders Su Yiming and Liu Jiayu, who hope the recently-concluded Winter Olympic Games in Beijing will help attract more followers to their beloved sport.

Su, 18, grabbed his first Olympic title in the men's snowboard Big Air final during Beijing 2022 while 30-year-old Liu competed in her fourth Olympics, placing eighth in halfpipe. The Pyeongchang Winter Games silver medalist then expressed her wish to participate in the 2026 Winter Games in Italy.

"Opponents are just part of your life," said Liu. "What matters most is to make self-breakthroughs. Be happy and have fun, but take fun seriously and be devoted to it. That's the charm of snowboarding."

Liu and Su were invited to share their Winter Games experiences through a video, which was shown during a private screening activity organized by Burton Snowboards in Shanghai. A Red Bull-produced documentary "Dear Rider," featuring the life of American snowboarder Jake Burton, was also screened.

Burton is credited with developing the economic ecosystem around snowboarding as a lifestyle, sport, and culture, in addition to founding a board manufacturer. He died in 2019 because of a recurrence of cancer. Burton has been one of the world's largest snowboard and snowboarding-equipment manufacturers since the late 1980s.

Both Su and Liu are fans of Burton, who transferred his passion for snowboarding into driven power to promote and develop the sport.

"I first met Jake when I was very little," Liu recalled. "He was an extremely nice guy with charming personality."

Su said every snowboarder is grateful for Burton's contribution to the sport, and he wants to become his successor in promoting snowboarding.

"Apart from winning the gold medal, what I feel happy about taking part in the Winter Games is that I introduced this excellent sport to more people using my way," said Su.