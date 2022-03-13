Paralympic flag handed over to Milan-Cortina 2026

The Paralympic flag has been handed over to officials of Milan and Cortina d'Ampezzo, the host cities of the 2026 Paralympic Winter Games.

The Paralympic flag has been handed over to officials of Milan and Cortina d'Ampezzo, the host cities of the 2026 Paralympic Winter Games, at the closing ceremony of the Beijing 2022 Games Sunday evening.

Beijing mayor Chen Jining passed the flag to International Paralympic Committee president Andrew Parsons, who then handed it to the vice mayor of Milan and mayor of Cortina d'Ampezzo.

The floor was then given to Milan-Cortina, who presented their show with the theme of "We Are the Light."