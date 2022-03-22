China's badminton team withdraws from Swiss Open due to COVID-19 cases

The Badminton World Federation (BWF) confirmed on Tuesday that the Chinese badminton team reported a few positive COVID-19 cases and has withdrawn from the 2022 YONEX Swiss Open.

The world badminton governing body released the statement on its official website, saying the Chinese Badminton Association reported a few positive cases as well as some injuries in the team.

Citing concerns to the welfare and safety of all participants at the tournament, Team China has subsequently withdrawn all their players from the Swiss Open.

BWF also confirmed that several players from a number of member associations tested positive on their pre-arrival test and arrival test and have been removed from the draw.

The Chinese team started the international tour from the German Open at the beginning of March and followed with the All England.

According to the Chinese association, some players have shown the symptoms of cold and fever after the previous tournaments.