﻿
News / Sport

China's badminton team withdraws from Swiss Open due to COVID-19 cases

Xinhua
  20:42 UTC+8, 2022-03-22       0
The Badminton World Federation (BWF) confirmed on Tuesday that the Chinese badminton team reported a few positive COVID-19 cases and has withdrawn from the 2022 YONEX Swiss Open.
Xinhua
  20:42 UTC+8, 2022-03-22       0

The Badminton World Federation (BWF) confirmed on Tuesday that the Chinese badminton team reported a few positive COVID-19 cases and has withdrawn from the 2022 YONEX Swiss Open.

The world badminton governing body released the statement on its official website, saying the Chinese Badminton Association reported a few positive cases as well as some injuries in the team.

Citing concerns to the welfare and safety of all participants at the tournament, Team China has subsequently withdrawn all their players from the Swiss Open.

BWF also confirmed that several players from a number of member associations tested positive on their pre-arrival test and arrival test and have been removed from the draw.

The Chinese team started the international tour from the German Open at the beginning of March and followed with the All England.

According to the Chinese association, some players have shown the symptoms of cold and fever after the previous tournaments.

Source: Xinhua   Editor: Han Jing
﻿
Special Reports
﻿
EXPLORE SHINE

News

In Focus

Metro

Nation

World

Sport

Biz

Economy

Tech

Auto

Company

Property

Finance

Event

Video

Live

Big Little Docos

SHINE News

Andy's Shanghai Life

Planet PopSci

On Life and Death

Expats of Shanghai

Guide Battle

Misc

What's Viral

Feature

Art & Culture

Travel

Lifestyle

Taste

Entertainment

Wellness

MENTAL

Book

Education

iDEALShanghai

Opinion

Regions

Special

Projects

Follow Us

About Us  |  Contact Us  |  Feedback  |  Privacy Policy  |  Terms of Use
沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012
Copyright 2020 © Shanghai Daily. All Rights Reserved. Hotline: 8621-52920043

沪公网安备 31010602001940号

Copyright 2019 © Shanghai Daily All Rights Reserved.

沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012

沪公网安备 31010602001940号
Search
breaking news in China
News
Biz
Video
Opinion
Feature
Regions
Top ﻿
     