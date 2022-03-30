News / Sport

China lost to Oman 2-0 in final World Cup qualifier

Xinhua
  08:40 UTC+8, 2022-03-30       0
China lost to Oman 2-0 in their final 2022 FIFA World Cup Asian qualifying game on Tuesday.
AFP

China's defender Zhu Chenjie (right) marks Oman's midfielder Zahir al-Aghbari during the 2022 Qatar World Cup Asian Qualifiers football match between Oman and China at the Sultan Qaboos Sports Complex stadium in the capital Muscat on March 29, 2022.

With China's hope to make another World Cup appearance since 2002 already crushed following a 3-1 loss to Vietnam in February, the team were still expecting a win over Oman to wrap up their World Cup qualifiers.

It was Oman who made the first attempt just three minutes into the game when Khalid Al-Hajri's right-footed shot from outside the box went just wide, while Zhang Linpeng's header from a corner missed to the right a few minutes later.

Oman broke the deadlock in the 12th minute when Arshad Al-Alawi shot from the corner just inside the box, which was out of Chinese goalkeeper Yan Junling's reach.

Abdullah Fawaz made it two for Oman in the 74th minute when his right-footed shot from the center of the box hit the bottom corner of the net with an assist by Salaah Al-Yahyaei following a fast break.

Despite having an advantage in possession and seven corner kicks, China struggled to test Oman's goalkeeper Ibrahim Al-Mukhaini with zero shot on target.

China concluded their World Cup qualifiers fifth in Group B with six points from one win, three draws and six losses.

Source: Xinhua   Editor: Wang Qingchu
