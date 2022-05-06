Asian Games 2022 in China postponed: organizers

The Asian Games due to take place in Hangzhou in September have been postponed indefinitely, organizers said on Friday.

"The Olympic Council of Asia has announced that the 19th Asian Games, originally scheduled to be held in Hangzhou, China from September 10 to 25, 2022, will be postponed," said a statement on the official Games website, first posted on Chinese state media.



The new dates for the sporting contest "will be announced at a later date," the statement added.

Organizers said last month that Hangzhou, a city of 12 million in eastern China, had finished constructing some 56 competition venues for the Asian Games and Asian Para Games.



At the time, they indicated that they planned to hold the events under a virus control plan that "learns from the successful experience" of the Beijing Winter Olympics, which were held in February in a COVID-secure bubble.