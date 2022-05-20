News / Sport

IOC reallocates Tokyo 2020 men's 4x100m relay bronze to China

Xinhua
  10:57 UTC+8, 2022-05-20       0
The International Olympic Committee has awarded the Tokyo 2020 men's 4x100m relay bronze to China after previous silver medalist Britain was disqualified.
Xinhua
  10:57 UTC+8, 2022-05-20       0
IOC reallocates Tokyo 2020 men's 4x100m relay bronze to China
Xinhua

Chinese sprinters (from left to right) Su Bingtian, Xie Zhenye, Wu Zhiqiang and Tang Xingqiang pose for photos before the Tokyo 2020 men's 4x100m relay in Tokyo in August 2021.

The International Olympic Committee has awarded the Tokyo 2020 men's 4x100m relay bronze to China after previous silver medalist Britain was disqualified.

The IOC Executive Board announced the reallocation after its meeting in Lausanne, Switzerland on Thursday.

Originally, the Chinese quartet (Tang Xingqiang/Xie Zhenye/Su Bingtian/Wu Zhiqiang) finished fourth at the event's final at last summer's Tokyo Olympic Games. But Chijindu Ujah of the British team was disqualified for doping rule violation by the Anti-Doping Division of the Court of Arbitration for Sport in its decision dated February 18, 2022.

World Athletics has modified the results accordingly. Therefore, the new ranking for the top three are Italy, Canada and China.

According to the IOC, the following six options for receiving their medals are proposed to each athlete: the next Olympic Games (for reallocations from PyeongChang 2018 onwards), the Youth Olympic Games, the IOC headquarters or Olympic Museum, at a National Olympic Committee function, at an International Federation event or function, or at a private ceremony.

Once their decision is confirmed, the IOC works with the National Olympic Committees of each athlete with the aim of completing the ceremony within 12 months, unless the athlete chooses to have the reallocation at the next Olympic Games.

Source: Xinhua   Editor: Wang Qingchu
﻿
Special Reports
﻿
EXPLORE SHINE

COVID-19

News

In Focus

Metro

Nation

World

Sport

Biz

Economy

Tech

Auto

Company

Property

Finance

Event

Video

Live

Big Little Docos

SHINE News

Andy's Shanghai Life

Planet PopSci

On Life and Death

Expats of Shanghai

Guide Battle

Misc

What's Viral

Feature

Art & Culture

Travel

Lifestyle

Taste

Entertainment

Wellness

MENTAL

Book

Education

iDEALShanghai

Opinion

Regions

Special

Projects

Follow Us

About Us  |  Contact Us  |  Feedback  |  Privacy Policy  |  Terms of Use
沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012
Copyright 2020 © Shanghai Daily. All Rights Reserved. Hotline: 8621-52920043

沪公网安备 31010602001940号

Copyright 2019 © Shanghai Daily All Rights Reserved.

沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012

沪公网安备 31010602001940号
Search
breaking news in China
COVID-19
News
Biz
Video
Opinion
Feature
Regions
Top
     