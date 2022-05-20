IOC reallocates Tokyo 2020 men's 4x100m relay bronze to China

The International Olympic Committee has awarded the Tokyo 2020 men's 4x100m relay bronze to China after previous silver medalist Britain was disqualified.

Xinhua

The IOC Executive Board announced the reallocation after its meeting in Lausanne, Switzerland on Thursday.

Originally, the Chinese quartet (Tang Xingqiang/Xie Zhenye/Su Bingtian/Wu Zhiqiang) finished fourth at the event's final at last summer's Tokyo Olympic Games. But Chijindu Ujah of the British team was disqualified for doping rule violation by the Anti-Doping Division of the Court of Arbitration for Sport in its decision dated February 18, 2022.

World Athletics has modified the results accordingly. Therefore, the new ranking for the top three are Italy, Canada and China.

According to the IOC, the following six options for receiving their medals are proposed to each athlete: the next Olympic Games (for reallocations from PyeongChang 2018 onwards), the Youth Olympic Games, the IOC headquarters or Olympic Museum, at a National Olympic Committee function, at an International Federation event or function, or at a private ceremony.

Once their decision is confirmed, the IOC works with the National Olympic Committees of each athlete with the aim of completing the ceremony within 12 months, unless the athlete chooses to have the reallocation at the next Olympic Games.