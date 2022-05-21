News / Sport

Wimbledon left pointless as tour chiefs fight back over Russia, Belarus ban

AFP
  09:30 UTC+8, 2022-05-21       0
Wimbledon, widely regarded as the world's most prestigious tennis tournament, was stripped of ranking points on Friday by the sport's main tours.
AFP
  09:30 UTC+8, 2022-05-21       0

Wimbledon, widely regarded as the world's most prestigious tennis tournament, was stripped of ranking points on Friday by the sport's main tours in a move which threatens to reduce the Grand Slam to the status of a high-profile exhibition event.

The decision by the ATP and WTA was in response to Wimbledon banning Russian and Belarusian players following the Ukrainian conflict.

"It is with great regret and reluctance that we see no option but to remove ATP Ranking points from Wimbledon for 2022," said an ATP statement.

"Our rules and agreements exist in order to protect the rights of players as a whole. Unilateral decisions of this nature, if unaddressed, set a damaging precedent for the rest of the Tour.

"Discrimination by individual tournaments is simply not viable."

When world No.1 Novak Djokovic won Wimbledon in 2021, he earned 2,000 points.

Wimbledon chiefs at the All England Club branded the move by the ATP and WTA as "disproportionate."

The WTA, which operates the women's tour, joined their male colleagues in withholding points for the tournament which starts on June 27.

Wimbledon's ban has ruled out a swathe of top players, including men's world No.2 Daniil Medvedev and last year's women's semi-finalist Aryna Sabalenka of Belarus as well as two-time major winner Victoria Azarenka.

Further talks?

The ATP, however, hinted at a resolution to the impasse.

"We remain hopeful of further discussions with Wimbledon leading to an acceptable outcome for all concerned."

WTA Chief Executive Steve Simon said that his organization believed "that individual athletes participating in an individual sport should not be penalized solely because of their nationalities or the decisions made by the governments of their countries."

"As a result of the All England Tennis Club's position that it will not honor its obligation to use the WTA Rankings for entry into Wimbledon, and proceed with a partial field not based on merit, the WTA has made the difficult decision to not award ranking points for this year's Wimbledon," he added.

The Wimbledon ban has been widely condemned especially as Russian and Belarusian players are still allowed to compete at other tournaments including the second Grand Slam of the season at the French Open which starts in Paris Sunday.

"It's unfair for my Russian colleagues," said Spanish star Rafael Nadal, a two-time Wimbledon winner and 21-time Grand Slam champion, when the sanction was announced.

The All England Club expressed their "deep disappointment" with the ATP and WTA.

They said they had taken the "only viable decision" given the position taken by the UK government.

"We deeply regret the impact of this decision on the individuals affected," said a statement from the Wimbledon organizers.

Medvedev, speaking in Paris before the ATP decision was announced, said he would not resort to legal action against Wimbledon but admitted "there are a lot of mistakes" behind the controversial decision.

"If I can't play, I'm not going to go to court for this one," 26-year-old Medvedev said.

The International Tennis Federation also confirmed it was refusing to grant ranking points to Wimbledon for junior and wheelchair events.

The UK government's Culture, Media and Sport Secretary Nadine Dorries said: "We stand squarely behind the decision that Wimbledon has taken to stand up for what is right.

Source: AFP   Editor: Wang Qingchu
﻿
Special Reports
﻿
EXPLORE SHINE

COVID-19

News

In Focus

Metro

Nation

World

Sport

Biz

Economy

Tech

Auto

Company

Property

Finance

Event

Video

Live

Big Little Docos

SHINE News

Andy's Shanghai Life

Planet PopSci

On Life and Death

Expats of Shanghai

Guide Battle

Misc

What's Viral

Feature

Art & Culture

Travel

Lifestyle

Taste

Entertainment

Wellness

MENTAL

Book

Education

iDEALShanghai

Opinion

Regions

Special

Projects

Follow Us

About Us  |  Contact Us  |  Feedback  |  Privacy Policy  |  Terms of Use
沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012
Copyright 2020 © Shanghai Daily. All Rights Reserved. Hotline: 8621-52920043

沪公网安备 31010602001940号

Copyright 2019 © Shanghai Daily All Rights Reserved.

沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012

沪公网安备 31010602001940号
Search
breaking news in China
COVID-19
News
Biz
Video
Opinion
Feature
Regions
Top
     