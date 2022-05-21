Wimbledon left pointless as tour chiefs fight back over Russia, Belarus ban

Wimbledon, widely regarded as the world's most prestigious tennis tournament, was stripped of ranking points on Friday by the sport's main tours.

Wimbledon, widely regarded as the world's most prestigious tennis tournament, was stripped of ranking points on Friday by the sport's main tours in a move which threatens to reduce the Grand Slam to the status of a high-profile exhibition event.

The decision by the ATP and WTA was in response to Wimbledon banning Russian and Belarusian players following the Ukrainian conflict.

"It is with great regret and reluctance that we see no option but to remove ATP Ranking points from Wimbledon for 2022," said an ATP statement.

"Our rules and agreements exist in order to protect the rights of players as a whole. Unilateral decisions of this nature, if unaddressed, set a damaging precedent for the rest of the Tour.

"Discrimination by individual tournaments is simply not viable."

When world No.1 Novak Djokovic won Wimbledon in 2021, he earned 2,000 points.

Wimbledon chiefs at the All England Club branded the move by the ATP and WTA as "disproportionate."

The WTA, which operates the women's tour, joined their male colleagues in withholding points for the tournament which starts on June 27.

Wimbledon's ban has ruled out a swathe of top players, including men's world No.2 Daniil Medvedev and last year's women's semi-finalist Aryna Sabalenka of Belarus as well as two-time major winner Victoria Azarenka.

Further talks?

The ATP, however, hinted at a resolution to the impasse.



"We remain hopeful of further discussions with Wimbledon leading to an acceptable outcome for all concerned."

WTA Chief Executive Steve Simon said that his organization believed "that individual athletes participating in an individual sport should not be penalized solely because of their nationalities or the decisions made by the governments of their countries."

"As a result of the All England Tennis Club's position that it will not honor its obligation to use the WTA Rankings for entry into Wimbledon, and proceed with a partial field not based on merit, the WTA has made the difficult decision to not award ranking points for this year's Wimbledon," he added.

The Wimbledon ban has been widely condemned especially as Russian and Belarusian players are still allowed to compete at other tournaments including the second Grand Slam of the season at the French Open which starts in Paris Sunday.

"It's unfair for my Russian colleagues," said Spanish star Rafael Nadal, a two-time Wimbledon winner and 21-time Grand Slam champion, when the sanction was announced.

The All England Club expressed their "deep disappointment" with the ATP and WTA.

They said they had taken the "only viable decision" given the position taken by the UK government.

"We deeply regret the impact of this decision on the individuals affected," said a statement from the Wimbledon organizers.

Medvedev, speaking in Paris before the ATP decision was announced, said he would not resort to legal action against Wimbledon but admitted "there are a lot of mistakes" behind the controversial decision.

"If I can't play, I'm not going to go to court for this one," 26-year-old Medvedev said.

The International Tennis Federation also confirmed it was refusing to grant ranking points to Wimbledon for junior and wheelchair events.

The UK government's Culture, Media and Sport Secretary Nadine Dorries said: "We stand squarely behind the decision that Wimbledon has taken to stand up for what is right.