Naomi Osaka loses in first round of French Open

Naomi Osaka was knocked out of the French Open in the first round on Monday, 12 months after controversially quitting the tournament.

AFP

The error-plagued Japanese star was defeated 7-5, 6-4 by Amanda Anisimova of the United States, serving up eight double faults and committing 29 unforced errors.

Former world number one and four-time major winner Osaka withdrew from Roland Garros in 2021 when she refused to honour mandatory media commitments before revealing she had been suffering from depression.