2022 Chinese Super League announces schedule for first phase

The schedule for the first phase of the 2022 Chinese Super League was released on its official Weibo account on Saturday, announcing that 18 clubs will play 10 rounds in three host cities.

According to the schedule, the first phase (rounds 1-10) of the CSL will start on June 3 and end on July 12. During the 40-day span, a total of 90 matches will be played.

The 2022 season CSL, ahead of the severe financial crisis for clubs and uncertainties caused by the COVID-19 pandemic, will kick off in Meizhou, in south China's Guangzhou Province, Haikou, capital of south China's Hainan Province, and Dalian, in the northern Liaoning Province, with each city hosts six teams.

Newly-promoted Zhejiang FC will challenge defending champions Shandong Taishan in the CSL opening match on June 3.