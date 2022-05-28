Chinese teen Zheng powers into French Open last 16
Chinese 19-year-old Zheng Qinwen cruised into the last 16 on her French Open debut Saturday as Alize Cornet retired while trailing 6-0, 3-0.
Zheng, ranked 74, will look to end world number one Iga Swiatek's 31-match winning run when the pair meet for a place in the quarter-finals.
