Chinese teen Zheng powers into French Open last 16

  21:06 UTC+8, 2022-05-28
Chinese 19-year-old Zheng Qinwen cruised into the last 16 on her French Open debut Saturday as Alize Cornet retired while trailing 6-0, 3-0.
  21:06 UTC+8, 2022-05-28       0
China's Zheng Qinwen returns the ball to France's Alize Cornet during their women's singles match on day seven of the Roland-Garros Open tennis tournament at the Court Philippe-Chatrier in Paris on May 28, 2022.

Zheng, ranked 74, will look to end world number one Iga Swiatek's 31-match winning run when the pair meet for a place in the quarter-finals.

Zheng, ranked 74, will look to end world number one Iga Swiatek's 31-match winning run when the pair meet for a place in the quarter-finals.

