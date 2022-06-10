News / Sport

Wimbledon announces record high prize money

The total prize money for the 2022 Wimbledon Championships will be a record 40.35 million pounds, announced the All England Lawn Tennis Club (AELTC) on Thursday.

It shows an 11.1 percent increase from 2021, and a 5.4 percent increase on the most recent full capacity Championships in 2019.

The men's and women's singles winners in the grass-court Grand Slam this year will receive two million each with an increase of 17.6 percent on last year but is still shy of the 2.35m in 2019.

The AELTC insisted that the prize money distribution for 2022 continues to place importance on supporting players in the early rounds of the event.

Therefore, the qualifying competition prize money fund has received a 26 percent increase on 2021 and the main draw singles players competing in the first round will be playing for 50,000 pounds, a 4.2 percent increase on 2021 and an 11.1 percent increase on 2019.

This year's Wimbledon is scheduled to run from June 27th to July 10th. As the AELTC decided to ban Russian and Belarusian players from competing in this year's tournament, both ATP and WTA have announced that they will not award ranking points to the competition.

Source: Xinhua   Editor: Han Jing
