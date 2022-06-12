Zhang Weili secures brutal spinning backfist KO at UFC 275

Zhang Weili got back to winning ways after securing a brutal second-round knockout win against Joanna Jedrzejczyk at UFC 275 on Sunday.

Imaginechina

Zhang Weili got back to winning ways after securing a brutal second-round knockout win against Joanna Jedrzejczyk at UFC 275 on Sunday.

Two years after their history-making first fight, Zhang looked like a different fighter after showing a complete game against Poland's first champion.

Zhang's new and improved wrestling was on full display in the first round. The opening moments of the fight look like a continuation of the previous war from two years ago as both women exchanged blows standing up.

However, it was Zhang who switched up the tactics first securing a major takedown on the Pole. On the ground, Zhang was imperious landing big with elbows and punches from top position as she hit Jedrzejczyk with serious damage. Zhang, who in the build-up to the fight made a point about talking about her desire to show off her all-round game, had clearly taken a huge step forward with her wrestling.

The second round started the same as the first with both fighters exchanging blows on the feet, trying to beat each other to the punch.

However, halfway through the round, the advancing Jedrzejczyk surged forward landing on Zhang, before the Chinese fighter countered with a sidekick and followed up with a picture-perfect spinning backfist to send Jedrzejczyk canvas.

Immediately after the fight, a satisfied Zhang called for a shot at the belt against Carla Esparza in Abu Dhabi.

"I'm super happy. My goal was to dominate the fight in all aspects. No matter how, I wanted to win. I want to tell everybody, I'm back.

"I was calm and relaxed in this fight. I'm fighting against myself, not Joanna. I become my better self only after beating myself."

While Jedrzejczyk announced to the crowd that the fight would be her last in the sport.

Elsewhere on the card, the main event light-heavyweight title match-up for the ages, Czech Jiri Prochazka got a last gasp submission against veteran Glover Teixeira to win the gold. After being dominated on the ground by the wily Brazilian, Prochazka managed to find the neck of the 42-year-old to turn the fight on its head.

While in the co-main event, women's flyweight phenom Valentina Shevchenko overcame a tenacious Taila Santos to secure a controversial split decision result after the Brazilian perhaps won the first three rounds with her wrestling ability.