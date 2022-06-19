Marathon race returns to Cambodian capital after 2-year hiatus due to pandemic

The 10th Phnom Penh International Half Marathon kicked off here in the Cambodian capital on Sunday after a two-year hiatus due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

The 10th Phnom Penh International Half Marathon kicked off here in the Cambodian capital on Sunday after a two-year hiatus due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

National Olympic Committee of Cambodia (NOCC) President and Tourism Minister Thong Khon said the event was to celebrate the 86th birthday of Queen Mother Norodom Monineath Sihanouk, to raise funds for humanitarian activities, and to promote health.

"It's a great pleasure to see the return of the annual Phnom Penh International Half Marathon with a lot of participants," he said at the start of the contest. "Some 3,621 professional and amateur runners, including 385 foreigners, are taking part in this event."

Cambodian Vann Pheara crossed the finish line first in one hour, 20 minutes and 31 seconds in the 21km race, while women's 21-km race was won by Japan's Ota Natsuko, who finished in 1:36:28.