China claims first diving gold of Budapest worlds

  09:15 UTC+8, 2022-06-27       0
  09:15 UTC+8, 2022-06-27

Chinese Cao Yuan and Wang Zongyuan won the men's 3m synchronized final on the ninth day of the 19th FINA World Championships here on Sunday, the first competition day of diving.

Cao/Wang received a total of 459.18 points, ahead of Jack Laugher/Anthony Harding from Britain (451.71) and Lars Rudiger/Timo Barthel from Germany (406.44).

The 20-year-old Wang is already an Olympic champion. He won the gold at the Tokyo Games in the same discipline paired with Xie Siyi.

Cao, 27, who won the 3m springboard at the Rio Olympics in 2016, claimed an individual gold of the 10m platform but missed the title in the 10m synchronized in Tokyo.

The 3m synchronized was the only final in diving on Sunday. In the women's 10m platform, young Chinese Olympic champions China's Chen Yuxi, 16, and Quan Hongchan, 15, finished top in the semifinals with 427.00 and 413.70 points respectively.

Only other final on Sunday was contested in the open water as Germany won the mixed 4x1500m with a time of one hour, four minutes and 40.50 seconds) and host Hungary took the silver in 1:04:43.00.

Italy, also in 1:04:43.00, got the bronze with an infinitesimal delay. The Chinese team finished eighth with a time of 1:06:21.80.

On Monday, five water polo games will be held, the men's and women's 5km open water events will be competed, and the women's 10m platform will end with a final in the evening.

Source: Xinhua   Editor: Han Jing
