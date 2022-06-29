News / Sport

China's Wang wins gold in men's 3m springboard at world championships

Xinhua
  08:27 UTC+8, 2022-06-29       0
Chinese diver Wang Zongyuan claimed his second gold medal at the FINA World Championships after beating fellow Chinese Cao Yuan in the men's 3m springboard final.
Xinhua
  08:27 UTC+8, 2022-06-29       0
China's Wang wins gold in men's 3m springboard at world championships
Xinhua

China's Yang Hao and Lian Junjie during the men's 10m synchronized at the FINA World Championships in Budapest, Hungary, on Tuesday.

Chinese diver Wang Zongyuan claimed his second gold medal at the FINA World Championships after beating fellow Chinese Cao Yuan in the men's 3m springboard final on Tuesday.

Later in the men's 10m synchronized, Yang Hao and Lian Junjie added another gold for the diving powerhouse.

Wang took the lead from the first dive and finished with 561.95 points to complete the double victories in both the singles and synchronized events of the men's 3m springboard.

"In the preliminary stage, I made some mistakes. But I adjusted well in the semifinal and final," Wang said. "The first two and the last dives in the final were pretty well, but for the other three, I think I could do better."

Wang competed in the event at Tokyo Olympics last year, where he sat behind another Chinese diver Xie Siyi to finish with the silver.

"During the competition, I only focused on my own dives. You shouldn't think about others' points or the changes in the ranks. All you have to do is to think about the technical things and dive one by one. This was what I did in the match," the 21-year-old added.

Cao, Wang's title-winning partner in the synchronized, ranked second with 492.85 to pocket his 13th medal at the worlds and Olympic Games combined - only Russian legend diver Dmitriy Sautin (17) has won more medals than him in these two tournaments.

The three-time Olympic gold medalist has clinched at least one medal in the recent three Olympic Games and five aquatic worlds.

"No matter whom I compete with, I tried to treat the event in the same way," said the 27-year-old veteran. "Today I think I could do better in the height of my jump, if so, maybe the points would be higher."

Tokyo Olympic bronze medalist Jack Laugher bounced back from his poor fourth dive to take the bronze with 473.30. The Briton slipped to the sixth place after collecting only 37.80 in the fourth round but clawed back to the podium with a 91.20 in his fifth and a 97.50 in the last dive.

China extended its dominance in the discipline by winning the title for a record nine times, including at each of the recent eight editions. The most recent non-Chinese athlete to win the title in this event was Alexandre Despatie of Canada in 2005.

In the platform final, top finishers Yang and Lian collected 467.79 points to secure China's fourth gold from as many events at worlds. British pair Matthew Lee and Noah Williams took the silver with 427.71, and Canada's Rylan Wiens/Nathan Zsombor-Murray completed the podium with 417.12.

"We have just teamed up for a short time, and in fact our performance today was not good enough for a premier event like worlds," said Yang Hao, who had won the gold in the same event five years ago in Budapest with another partner Chen Aisen, a two-time Olympic champion and three-time world title winner.

"Chinese team failed to secure the gold in this event at Tokyo Olympics, so we are happy that this time we won it back," the 24-year-old added.

British diver Lee won the men's 10m synchronized gold in Tokyo with his former partner Thomas Daley, beating Chinese duo Cao Yuan and Chen Aisen.

Source: Xinhua   Editor: Wang Qingchu
﻿
Special Reports
﻿
EXPLORE SHINE

COVID-19

News

In Focus

Metro

Nation

World

Sport

Biz

Economy

Tech

Auto

Company

Property

Finance

Event

Video

Live

Big Little Docos

SHINE News

Andy's Shanghai Life

Planet PopSci

On Life and Death

Expats of Shanghai

Guide Battle

Misc

What's Viral

Feature

Art & Culture

Travel

Lifestyle

Taste

Entertainment

Wellness

MENTAL

Book

Education

iDEALShanghai

Opinion

Regions

Special

Projects

Follow Us

About Us  |  Contact Us  |  Feedback  |  Privacy Policy  |  Terms of Use
沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012
Copyright 2020 © Shanghai Daily. All Rights Reserved. Hotline: 8621-52920043

沪公网安备 31010602001940号

Copyright 2019 © Shanghai Daily All Rights Reserved.

沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012

沪公网安备 31010602001940号
Search
breaking news in China
COVID-19
News
Biz
Video
Opinion
Feature
Regions
Top
     