News / Sport

Chinese divers win single final on 14th day at FINA Worlds

Xinhua
  09:19 UTC+8, 2022-07-02       0
Chinese divers Duan Yu and Ren Qian won the only final held on Friday, the 14th day of the 19th FINA World Championships.
Xinhua
  09:19 UTC+8, 2022-07-02       0

Chinese divers Duan Yu and Ren Qian won the only final held on Friday, the 14th day of the 19th FINA World Championships.

The Chinese team hasn't missed a title at the Budapest worlds and Duan and Ren on Friday extended the record to 10 golds as they claimed victory in the mixed 10m synchronized with 341.16 points.

It's Ren's third world title as she won the women's and the mixed 10m synchronized in 2017.

Ukrainian rivals Sofia Lyskun and Oleksii Sereda (317.01) and Delaney Schnell and Carson Tyler from the United States (315.90) were beaten to the second and third places respectively.

With Duan and Ren's gold on Friday, China keeps pace with the US in the all-discipline medal table of the championships thanks to the faultless performance of Chinese divers, and they have a high chance to top the tally if they continue to perform steadily in diving contests in the remaining two days.

But the fate of the final winner is in the hands of water polo players, as the women's American team have a big chance to win the final on Saturday.

On Saturday, divers will compete in the women's 3m springboard final, while the women's water polo final will be held later in the evening between the US and host Hungary.

Source: Xinhua   Editor: Han Jing
﻿
Special Reports
﻿
EXPLORE SHINE

COVID-19

News

In Focus

Metro

Nation

World

Sport

Biz

Economy

Tech

Auto

Company

Property

Finance

Event

Video

Live

Big Little Docos

SHINE News

Andy's Shanghai Life

Planet PopSci

On Life and Death

Expats of Shanghai

Guide Battle

Misc

What's Viral

Feature

Art & Culture

Travel

Lifestyle

Taste

Entertainment

Wellness

MENTAL

Book

Education

iDEALShanghai

Opinion

Regions

Special

Projects

Follow Us

About Us  |  Contact Us  |  Feedback  |  Privacy Policy  |  Terms of Use
沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012
Copyright 2020 © Shanghai Daily. All Rights Reserved. Hotline: 8621-52920043

沪公网安备 31010602001940号

Copyright 2019 © Shanghai Daily All Rights Reserved.

沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012

沪公网安备 31010602001940号
Search
breaking news in China
COVID-19
News
Biz
Video
Opinion
Feature
Regions
Top
     