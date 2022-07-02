Chinese divers win single final on 14th day at FINA Worlds

Chinese divers Duan Yu and Ren Qian won the only final held on Friday, the 14th day of the 19th FINA World Championships.

The Chinese team hasn't missed a title at the Budapest worlds and Duan and Ren on Friday extended the record to 10 golds as they claimed victory in the mixed 10m synchronized with 341.16 points.

It's Ren's third world title as she won the women's and the mixed 10m synchronized in 2017.

Ukrainian rivals Sofia Lyskun and Oleksii Sereda (317.01) and Delaney Schnell and Carson Tyler from the United States (315.90) were beaten to the second and third places respectively.

With Duan and Ren's gold on Friday, China keeps pace with the US in the all-discipline medal table of the championships thanks to the faultless performance of Chinese divers, and they have a high chance to top the tally if they continue to perform steadily in diving contests in the remaining two days.

But the fate of the final winner is in the hands of water polo players, as the women's American team have a big chance to win the final on Saturday.

On Saturday, divers will compete in the women's 3m springboard final, while the women's water polo final will be held later in the evening between the US and host Hungary.