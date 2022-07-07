News / Sport

Dalian Pro penalized for contravention of U-23 player policy

Dalian Pro have been adjudicated to lose their CSL game against Guangzhou City played last month as they momentarily failed to field an under 23 player in that tie.
Dong Yanfeng (left) of Dalian Pro kicks the ball during the match against Guangzhou City on June 8, 2022, in Haikou, Hainan Province.

Dalian Pro have been adjudicated to lose their Chinese Super League game against Guangzhou City played last month as they momentarily failed to field an under 23 player in that tie.

According to a statement released by the Chinese Football Association on Wednesday, Dalian Pro were slapped on the penalty as they contravened a league policy that demands all the CSL teams should keep at least one U-23 player on the field throughout their matches.

The Dalian side originally won that game, held on June 8, 2-0, but they made a fatal mistake in the 68th minute when they took off Huang Jiahui, their only U-23 player on the field then.

One minute later, they brought on two U-23 players. The one-minute lapse turned out to cost them the win.

"The match is treated as Dalian Pro losing by default," said the Chinese Football Association in the statement.

Source: Xinhua
